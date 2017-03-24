2 arrested after man cut during robbery in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing charges after police say a victim was cut during a robbery at a Williamsburg hotel Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to a hotel around 12:55 a.m. for a robbery. Officers spoke with a man who said he was delivering mail to the hotel when was approached by a man wearing all dark clothing.

This suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and demanded the man’s money. The man was cut after a brief struggle with the suspect.

Medics treated him on scene for minor injuries. He refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect later fled the area in an unknown direction with the man’s phone. Officers later identified 46-year-old Rodney O’Bryan Bartlett, of York County, and 44-year-old Laurie Leigh Thorn, of James City County, as suspects in the case.

Both were arrested Thursday night and taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Bartlett is charged with robbery, grand larceny, abduction and maiming; while Thorn is charged with robbery and possession of cocaine.

Police have not released mug shots for Bartlett and Thorn.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.