PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “The Main Event by Emily ” is taking the conventional bridal show up and outdoors! Emily Norton and Gloristine Evans explain why Chippokes Plantation State Park in beautiful Surry could be the perfect setting for your special day.

2nd Annual Wedding Festival in the Park

Sunday, April 2nd – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chippokes Plantation State Park – Surry, VA

For more information, visit TheMainEventByEmily.com

(757) 357-2814

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Main Event by Emily.