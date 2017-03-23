Today is National Puppy Day!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dog lovers rejoice … March 23 is National Puppy Day!

According to the official National Puppy Day website, the holiday was founded in 2006 by home and lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige.

The day is now considered an international holiday.

The official website has a list of 50 ways you can celebrate National Puppy Day, which includes — of course — adopting a puppy from a local shelter as well as having a puppy party with friends.

See more information at NationalPuppyDay.com.