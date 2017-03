HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is scheduled to make a stop at Hampton University Friday.

Kaine is expected to talk about outreach opportunities for the Hampton VA Medical Center and the university’s Proton Therapy Institute.

The senate will also meet with STEM students involved in cybersecurity programs and talk about the university’s impact in that field.

