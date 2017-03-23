Search warrant: Man bought drugs before he was shot by arrow

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police believe a man was buying drugs before he was shot by an arrow in Virginia Beach, according to a search warrant obtained by 10 On Your Side.
According to the search warrant, a detective said the victim, Lamonte Perry, was buying narcotics at a home on Hilber Street and was shot by the arrow after a dispute.
The detective says a juvenile at the home claimed his stepfather was in front of the home with a bow and arrow. The juvenile didn’t witness the shooting, the warrant says.
Perry is a senior at Green Run High School. He told 10 On Your Side earlier this week a group of people tried to rob him before he was shot. He denied that he went to the house to buy drugs.
High school student hit by arrow speaks to 10 On Your Side
The search warrant shows that investigators seized marijuana, a cross bow, a compound bow and arrows from the home.
No one has been charged. Perry was treated for non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.