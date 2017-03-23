Search warrant: Man bought drugs before he was shot by arrow

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police believe a man was buying drugs before he was shot by an arrow in Virginia Beach, according to a search warrant obtained by 10 On Your Side.

According to the search warrant, a detective said the victim, Lamonte Perry, was buying narcotics at a home on Hilber Street and was shot by the arrow after a dispute.

The detective says a juvenile at the home claimed his stepfather was in front of the home with a bow and arrow. The juvenile didn’t witness the shooting, the warrant says.

Perry is a senior at Green Run High School. He told 10 On Your Side earlier this week a group of people tried to rob him before he was shot. He denied that he went to the house to buy drugs.

The search warrant shows that investigators seized marijuana, a cross bow, a compound bow and arrows from the home.

No one has been charged. Perry was treated for non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.