Reagan National Airport is getting a $1 billion upgrade

ARLINGTON, Va. (NBC) – Reagan National Airport is getting a major overhaul – at the cost of $1 billion.

A record-setting 23 million passengers traveled through the airport in 2016; it’s current facilities were designed to serve 15 million passengers each year. That’s why more space and amenities are needed.

“All the amenities, all the space and openness that we are going to provide in the new concourse is definitely going to enhance the passengers experience,” said Louis Lee, MWAA Architect.

The airport is not calling it an expansion, but rather a serious upgrade.

The improvements will get the 6,000 daily passengers that now have to board commuter planes outside, back inside terminals.

Another huge change will be two new security checkpoints constructed above the arrivals roadway. It will add 150,000 square feet of space.

