Police: Soldier finds SD card with child porn on it in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An Army soldier reported to a special agent at Fort Eustis that he found an SD card that contained child pornography.

At 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Newport News police were called to the Criminal Investigation Command on base. There, officers spoke with a special agent, who said a soldier came to his office to report that he found an SD card with child porn on it in a shared shed at his home in the 700 block of Wilderness Way.

Police seized the SD card as evidence. The police department’s special victims unit is investigating.