PETA plans to protest Ringling Bros. opening night at Scope

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Supports of PETA are planning to protest outside of the Ringling Bros.’ opening night at Scope Arena in downtown Norfolk Thursday night.

The circus is expected to perform at Scope Thursday through Sunday, as a part of their final shows.

The Ringling circus is closing forever in May.

In a news release Wednesday, PETA said demonstrators will be urging potential attendees to stay away from the circus until no animals are caged, chained or beaten into performing.

Rachel Mathews, PETA Foundation associate director of captive Animal Law Enforcement, stated, “PETA is using this opportunity to call on families to skip these shows and never buy a ticket to any circus that makes money from cruel animal acts.”

