PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Check out our Pet Pal of the Week from the Suffolk Animal Care Center. This week we feature the sweet little Charlotte. Charlotte is a 7-year-old hound mix with a sweet personality and she gets along with everyone. She is heartworm positive, so she’ll require some treatment.

If you’d like to make Charlotte a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Suffolk Animal Care Center at (757) 514-7855 or visit SuffolkVA.us and search for Animal Care Center.