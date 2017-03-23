One taken to hospital after trailer fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A trailer fire in the Grafton area of York County sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Loweman’s Trailer Court in the 400 block of Wolftrap Road at 5:45 p.m. When crews got to the scene, they found fire in one room and smoke throughout the trailer.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the resident will be displaced.

The resident was already outside the trailer when firefighters arrived, but was suffering from smoke inhalation. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause is under investigation.