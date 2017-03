NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they will be holding a traffic safety checkpoint Thursday as a part of a national campaign.

The checkpoint is part of “Operation Checkpoint Strikeforce,” and will run from 7 p.m. until midnight.

Police say they will be checking for impaired drivers along with other violations.

The checkpoint is being funded through a Department of Motor Vehicle Highway Selective Enforcement grant.

