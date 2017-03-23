Court-martial trial continues for Navy SEAL accused of kidnapping, rape

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The court-martial trial continues Thursday for a locally based Navy SEAL charged with rape and kidnapping.

The charges Chief Special Warfare Operator Stephen Varanko III is faced with stem from an alleged 2015 incident with a female sailor in Kentucky. He is accused of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room during a training mission.

Varanko told his side of the story Wednesday in a courtroom video. He admitted in the video to having a relationship with the sailor for several years — while he was getting engaged to and eventually marrying his wife.

Varanko admitted that he got jealous that she had dated another man, and said, “I lost my head.” He admitted to getting physical, but said he never hit her and did not hold her captive in his hotel room.

The female sailor testified Tuesday that Varanko held her captive in a jealous rage, attacked her and eventually raped her.

Varanko is currently based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. He faces a lifetime without parole, if convicted.

