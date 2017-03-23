McAuliffe announces ‘top-to-bottom’ review of Metro

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he’s asked former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review of the Washington’s struggling subway system.

The governor said Thursday on WTOP-FM that he needs an independent assessment of Metro’s problems and their costs before substantive improvements can be made.

McAuliffe’s administration says the assessment will cost $500,000 to $1 million and be covered by state funds set aside for transportation-related studies. McAuliffe says he’d like the District of Columbia and Maryland to participate, but Virginia is going it alone at this point. The study will be complete by the end of the year.

Metro’s service and safety problems have been a continued source of frustration. Ridership was down 6 percent in the previous fiscal year amid safety and reliability concerns.

