VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a man Wednesday evening after a stabbing near an Oceanfront hotel.

The incident happened at the Country Inn & Suites, located at 1801 Atlantic Avenue, around 10 p.m.

Police say two men, who were staying at the hotel, got into an argument and the suspect stabbed the victim.

The victim suffered a minor injury, according to police.

29-year-old Joshua Joseph Bracke, of Topping, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.