PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen today with Chef Frank Griffis from The Jolly Roger in “wonderful” Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Frank was at his best today and he proved it by making a mouth-watering Chicken Piccata with a side of Aglio-Olio.

Jolly Roger Restaurant

1836 North Virginia Dare Trail

Kill Devil Hills, NC

JollyRogerOBX.com

(252) 441-6530

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jolly Roger Restaurant.