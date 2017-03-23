Immigration ban hearing set for May 8 in Richmond court

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) – Oral arguments for the appeal of President Donald Trump’s travel ban will begin May 8 in Richmond.

Federal judges in Maryland and Hawaii temporarily blocked President Trump’s 90-day ban on immigration from citizens of six Muslim-majority countries.

Trump’s executive order, signed March 6, was scheduled to go into effect earlier this month. He and his administration argued the ban was in the interest of national security.

The new order would have barred people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days, as well as all refugees for 120 days.

Critics said the new ban remains legally flawed. Both judges cited comments Trump made on the campaign trail, stating he would ban all Muslims from entering the country.

A judge’s ruling on Thursday set the oral arguments for 1 p.m. on May 8 in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.