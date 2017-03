NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Virginia Power says an equipment failure in the Larchmont area of Norfolk will cause around 800 customers to lose power this afternoon.

Dominion says it has to drop power to 800 customers in the Ghent and Larchmont areas — west of Hampton Boulevard and north of Foreman field — while crews fix the issue.

Customers in that area are expected to be without power for about three hours. Dominion does not any schools to be affected.

