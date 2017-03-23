HRT outlines plan to improve revenue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) outlined a plan Thursday to try to improve revenue, as it continues to deal with being more than $5 million over budget at the end of the fiscal year.

The burden to make up that $5.3 million budget deficit falls to the cities HRT serves. Norfolk alone will need to pay $2 million.

At a meeting that was open to the public Thursday, HRT presented a series of slides, including one that shows its revenue is not trending well into the future either. The plan moving forward includes the possibility of phased “true up” payments from cities and retooling ridership. HRT also promises to improve communication with board members so they can then better inform their cities of any cost overruns.

When 10 On Your Side Andy Fox spoke with HRT President and CEO William Harrell earlier this month he said he is doing what he can to ease the financial burden by eliminating positions and cutting hiring and spending where he can.

“I understand the frustration of politicians. The bottom line is we need to review the facts and work together,” said Harrell.

