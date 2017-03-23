Hampton man charged in dead dogs case appears in court

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 58-year-old man charged after police say they found 21 dead dogs in a Hampton home remains locked up after appearing in court Thursday morning.

Vernon Silver faces more than 60 counts, including felony cruelty to animals. A judge on Thursday appointed Silver a public defender.

Police say officers were called to a home on Pochin Place earlier this month, and found the dead dogs inside. Silver was arrested two days later.

Court documents show there was dog fighting paraphernalia at the home. The paperwork also says Silver told investigators he became ill and couldn’t walk — and left the dogs without food and water for two weeks.

Several people gathered outside ahead of Thursday’s hearing, holding signs in protest.

A woman who was in court to support Silver did not answer questions from 10 On Your Side about what may have been going on at the home, but quoted a Bible verse, saying, “The righteous man falls seven times and the Lord raises him up.”

Silver is due back in court in May.

