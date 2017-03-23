Fugitive captured in Suffolk pleads guilty to firearms charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fugitive who was captured at a Suffolk hotel in January pleaded guilty Thursday to being a fugitive from justice in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Convicted felon, David Webb, 40, was found at the hotel after being on the run for multiple outstanding warrants in Georgia. He was able to evade law enforcement at least three different times; including one time hiding in an alligator-infested swamp.

According to the plea agreement, when Webb was captured he was in possession of more than a dozen driver’s licenses with his image but associated with different names. He was also in possession of five social security cards bearing names other than his own, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs identification card, and a U.S. Military Common Access Card bearing Webb’s picture and claiming the rank of Sergeant in the Army.

At the time of his arrest, U.S. Marshals also recovered methamphetamine, $7,300 in cash, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, ammunition, and three firearms.

Webb faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison sentenced on July 5.