YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews extinguished a fire at the York Crossing Townhouse complex Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Souverain Landing at 8:15 p.m. and found flames coming from the roof. The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to one townhouse.

Some other units suffered smoke damage.

Everyone safely evacuated from the building and there were no injuries.

Newport News Fire assisted battling the blaze. The cause is still under investigation.