HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire at a Hampton business Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard at 6:00 p.m. Crews got to the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the building’s attic.

The fire was extinguished in 15 minutes. The business sustained smoke and fire damage.

Everyone got out safe and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.