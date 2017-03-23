Community rallies behind suspended high school coach

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Mathews County coach is fighting to get his job back. The longtime teacher and coach was suspended in January after one of his students was seriously injured during weightlifting class.

The superintendent says Coach Tony Forrest had a history of not properly supervising students.

“Our school is not the same without him,” said Mathews junior Andie Schlosshan.

“We really need to support a teacher like him,” added Mathews sophomore Demetria Jones.

Thursday, the community packed the old Mathews County Courthouse for Coach Forrest’s hearing in front of the school board.

“If you don’t know him, you really should get to know him, because he is a really great guy,” Jones said.

School officials say Forrest was placed on leave after two students began horsing around in his weightlifting class. One boy was badly hurt.

“It’s just a terrible thing, especially it being on my watch, so to speak,” Forrest said.

Colleagues, representatives from the sheriff’s office and students stood up in support during the coach’s hearing.

“As far as things go, I don’t believe Coach Forrest deserves to lose his job over this,” Schlosshan said.

Forrest has been at Mathews for 11 years. He was coaching football, basketball and track.

“I just miss the kids,” Forrest said. “I miss working with them. This is what I do. This is my life.”

Thursday’s hearing began at 9:00 a.m. As of 5:30 p.m., it was still going. 10 On Your Side is told that after the hearing, the school board will go behind closed doors and decide Forrest’s fate.