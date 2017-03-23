Coast Guard medevacs injured man from fishing boat near Hatteras Inlet

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured 19-year-old man near Hatteras Thursday.

Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet were alerted Thursday morning that a crew member aboard a fishing boat suffered injuries to his shoulder and arm.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat crew launched from Station Hatteras Inlet with local medics aboard.

Once on scene, the man was transferred to the lifeboat and medevaced to Station Hatteras Island. Local medics took the man to The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head.

“I’m very proud of my crew who worked expertly alongside our local EMS to carry out a smooth medevac,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Catherine Gallagher, the coxswain on the case. “Our local EMS was also extremely beneficial in assisting the patient while we navigated back to our station through the difficult area.”