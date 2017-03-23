Chesapeake mayor to run for circuit court clerk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The mayor of Chesapeake has decided to run for clerk of Chesapeake Circuit Court.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox confirmed Thursday morning that Mayor Alan Krasnoff has decided to run for the position. Current clerk Faye Mitchell is resigning on June 1.

Mayor Krasnoff joins Ches. State Sen. John Cosgrove also running. Krasnoff says "Faye had quiet efficiency in clerks office." @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) March 23, 2017

Krasnoff has been Chesapeake’s mayor since 2008, and was reelected to the position in May of 2016.

The Office of State Senator John Cosgrove (R-Chesapeake) confirmed Thursday that he is running for clerk of Chesapeake Circuit Court.

