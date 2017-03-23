Chartway Federal Credit Union experiences online, mobile banking outage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Chartway Federal Credit Union experienced an outage to some services Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the credit union says there was a disruption to online and mobile banking. It lasted for a few hours, but has since been restored.

Chartway released the following statement about the outage:

Earlier today, Chartway experienced an issue that impacted access to some of our services. Because ease of access is a top priority, we worked quickly to resolve this matter. All services have been restored and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our members.