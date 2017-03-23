Two bed bugs found at Norfolk schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two bed bugs were discovered at Norfolk schools Thursday, according to school officials.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools says one bed bug was found at both Ruffner Academy and Lake Taylor High.

School officials believe these were isolated incidents and that it was a coincidence the bed bugs were both found Thursday. Each school’s custodian, along with a certified pest control specialist, inspected and treated the areas of concern.

School administrators reached out to parents about the incidents.

“School staff will continue monitor the situation,” a statement from the school system reads in part. “We are working with each school and the community to be vigilant in keeping unwanted pests from entering the building.”

