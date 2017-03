PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Chesapeake Shrine Club and they’re here today to tell us about their 40th Annual Oyster Roast.

All you can eat raw, roast & fried oysters, fish, clam strips, coleslaw, baked beans, hush puppies, and beverages. Also entertainment provided by “The Janitors.”

Chesapeake Shrine Club

40th Annual Oyster Roast

Saturday – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

645 Woodlake Drive – Chesapeake

Tickets & Information: (757) 420-5805