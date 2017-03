NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash at Maltby Avenue and Princess Anne Road has reportedly caused antifreeze to spill on the roadway.

Norfolk dispatchers tell WAVY.com crews are working to clean up the spill. The accident was called in to dispatch at 7:20 a.m.

Dispatchers say no serious injuries have been reported.

The intersection is blocked as a result of the crash.

