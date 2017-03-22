WWE, a Black Tie Event & Family Fun are Taking Over your Weekend

Saturday, March 25 : Heart Ball @ Hilton Oceanfront Hotel

WAVY is a proud sponsor of the Hampton Roads Heart Ball that is happening in Virginia Beach. WAVY News’ Tom Schaad will host the vibrant black-tie event for the 7th year in a row, and brings with him co-anchor Anita Blanton to co-host. Heart disease is the number one killer of Virginians, so now here’s your chance to attend an event that is helping to make a difference.

The Heart Ball kicks off this Saturday at the Hilton Oceanfront Hotel in Virginia Beach at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $250 and proceeds will help fund cardiovascular research and continued health education.

Saturday, March 25 : Planet Snoopy @ Kings Dominion

Planet Snoopy is opening this Saturday at Kings Dominion! This over-the-top theme park is perfect for children and adults of all ages who want to experience the fun and magic of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and more. Toot the horn on Lucy’s tug boat, be a daredevil on the Woodstock express roller coaster, but mostly… just have FUN! Catch one of the live shows with all of your favorite characters, feed animals at the petting zoo, and of course take tons of pictures.

You can experience Planet Snoopy this Saturday at Kings Dominion. Tickets are $30 for opening day.

Monday. March 27 : WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania @ Norfolk Scope

WWE returns to the Norfolk Scope for some great live entertainment! Luke Harper will face off against WWE Champ Bray Wyatt along with 2017 royal rumble winner, Randy Orton. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Today Show Guest Host and WWE Superstar John Cena will square off with AJ Styles in a no-holds-barred match!

See your favorite stars in action along with the talented Diva’s! Don’t miss your chance to catch this action packed show this Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. Tickets start at $15.