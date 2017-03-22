Woman accused of stabbing man in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Elizabeth City Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of River Road and found 52-year-old Clinton Fitzgerald Bryant with three stab wounds.

Police say Bryant was involved in a domestic altercation with 30-year-old Shawna Mosley when the stabbing happened.

Bryant was taken to Sentara Albermarle Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Mosley was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.