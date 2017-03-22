Va. Beach SPCA rescues injured bald eagle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local wildlife program says it rescued a bald eagle that was found injured Monday night.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, the Virginia Beach SPCA says it got a call from animal control about the injured bird. Members of their Wildlife Rescue Team found it in the Lake Shores neighborhood.

The SCPA says a veterinarian determined the eagle sustained two fractures to his wing.

The bird was being kept in Virginia Beach until he could be transferred to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for further treatment.

