Star-studded evening at the 72nd Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Few, if any, groups have done a better job promoting local sorts in Hampton Roads than the Norfolk Sports Club. On Wednesday night, a crowd of hundreds at the Norfolk Marriott welcomed the head football coach at Old Dominion University, a national champion from James Madison University, the ACC Coach of the Year, and the winningest head coach in Division I FCS history.

“This is the oldest active sports club in the country that meets on an annual basis. That’s impressive,” said ODU head man Bobby Wilder, honored as the Metropolitan Person of the Year in Sports for a second time after his team won 10 games and the program’s first ever bowl game.

“The award I’m winning tonight’s about what the players accomplished and what everybody else did, but it’s an honor to be recognized by the Norfolk Sports Club,” said Wilder.

Sitting right next to the head Monarch was the head Hokie, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente, who was the keynote speaker for the event. “First of all it’s an honor to even be asked,” said Fuente, who’s team finished with 10 wins, an ACC Coastal Division championship, and a Belk Bowl win over Arkansas.

“When you get the invitation and you look at the list of people that have presented or talked here in the past, It’s a pretty daunting list,” said Fuente.

A list that also included the night’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner, William and Mary head coach Jimmye Laycock, who’s heading into his 38th season as the head man in Williamsburg.

Fittingly, he ended his speech with, “I’m not done yet.”