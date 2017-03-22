Sheriff’s office: Man used old receipts to return items, get cash from Wal-Mart

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to identify a man who tried to use old Wal-Mart receipts to get money from the store in late January.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the man walked into a Wal-Mart on Jan. 20 with an old receipt for items totaling $33.45. He picked the same items up at the store and returned them for cash using his old receipt. He tried to do the same thing with other items, but was turned away.

If you recognize this man, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.