YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man tried to rob the Wells Fargo bank in York County Wednesday morning.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the suspect walked into the bank, located in the 100 block of Ottis Street, at about 10:30 a.m. He passed a note to a teller asking for money and then took the note back. He did not show a weapon.

Authorities believe the man may have left in an older model gold Nissan Maxima or Altima.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.