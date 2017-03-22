Rent water sports equipment at three spots in Hampton this summer

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — This summer, you’ll be able to rent water sports equipment like kayaks, boats and jet skis at Buckroe Beach, Bluebird Gap Park and at Mill Point Park.

City council unanimously approved a lease with Virginia Bach Watersports, which operates similar rentals in Virginia Beach.

The company plans to offer paddle boards, kayaks and jet skis with lessons at Buckroe.

Kayaks, paddle boats and canoes will be for rent along a wide area of Newmarket Creek at Bluebird Gap Park.

At Mill Point, 15 to 16 foot boats, jet skis, kayaks and paddle boards in the Hampton River. In future years, they hope to add jet ski tours to Fort Wool and across the bay.

Concessions and beach items will also be sold. Concessions should start being sold at Bluebird Gap on April 7. As the weather warms, the paddleboats and other boats will be brought out.

Generally, the company plans to be open seven days a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with additional weekend hours in May, September and October.

Rates will vary from $10 to $35 per hour for kayaks and canoes to $89 per hour for jet skis and more for all-day boat rentals.

There will be three boats at Mill Point: two center-console fishing boats and a family friendly pontoon boat. Staff will be authorized to issue one-day conditional use licenses after a 20-minute safety course.