Portsmouth police hope to find murder suspect still on the run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth detectives reached out to 10 On Your Side in hopes of finding a man wanted for murder.

53-year-old Darryl Faine has been on the run for almost a year and a half.

“We know who the suspect is. We need to go ahead and get him arrested,” said Portsmouth Police Detective Misty Holley.

On Dec. 1, 2015, police got a tip to head to Gateway Drive. When officers got there, they found 26-year-old Monique Landis shot to death inside Faine’s apartment. Investigators immediately began looking for him.

“They did have information that lead them to believe that Mr. Faine was responsible for Ms. Landis’ death,” Holley said.

Faine has been on the run now for 16 months. Police no longer believe he is in Hampton Roads, but is somewhere on the East Coast.

“It’s extremely frustrating for the investigators and also extremely frustrating for the family members,” Holley said. “They need that closure. They need to be able to see him back here and go to jail and have his day in court.”

Detectives say there are many unanswered questions in this case.

“Why did it happen?” Holley asked. “Was there an argument? I don’t know all these things, because we haven’t been able to talk with Mr. Faine.”

Anyone who has information about Faine or his whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.