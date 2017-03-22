Portsmouth man accused of prostituting woman for nearly nine years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

An indictment says 39-year-old Naeem Lateef Odums forced a woman to engage in prostitution in both Virginia and California for nearly nine years.

Prosecutors say Odums used a combination of extreme physical violence, threats of violence and threats of kidnapping the woman’s children along with other forms of control.

According to prosecutors, Odums arranged appointments for the woman using a website known to promote prostitution, and collected all the money she earned both from her appointments, as well as from her legitimate jobs.

In January 2017, the woman was hospitalized after Odums broke three of her ribs and punctured her lung. Odums was originally charged by criminal complaint on March 7.

Odums faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison, if convicted.