NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person is recovering after a stabbing in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to an assault in the 900 block of Goff Street around 1:00 p.m. When police got to the scene, they found a person with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

