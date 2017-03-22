Man critically injured after being hit by truck in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was critically injured Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck in Virginia Beach.

Police say a preliminary investigation found the man stepped into the roadway, and into the path of a pickup truck.The driver of th truck stayed on scene.

The driver, along with others who stopped, helped on scene, police say. The man hit in the accident was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Virginia Beach police sent an alert out on Twitter Wednesday morning, urging people to avoid the area. The crash happened on General Booth, just off Dam Neck Road.

The southbound lane on General Booth is expected to be closed for a couple of hours.

