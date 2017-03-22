Norfolk School Board plans to ask city for $10 million for 2018 budget

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk School Board will be asking the city for more than $10 million to go toward next year’s budget.

The board approved the budget Wednesday, saving nine gifted resource jobs.

Last week, citizens voiced concerns about teacher layoffs, cuts to the gifted program and lack of reading and math specialists.

The school district was already planning to ask the city for $9.5 million in funding.

The city has to approve the request for additional funding.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher will have a full report on this story tonight on FOX 43 at 10 and on WAVY News at 11.