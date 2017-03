NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a Newport News man stabbed his uncle Wednesday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Hickory Avenue for a stabbing. Once on scene, police detained 21-year-old Deshawn Foye.

Authorities say Foye called police and reported that he had stabbed his uncle.

The victim, a 62-year-old Newport News man, had a stab wound to his side. He was taken to a local hospital.

Foye is charged with malicious wounding.