Nearly 10K Polaris ATVs recalled due to fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Nearly 10,000 Polaris all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are being recalled over a fire hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the vehicle’s air intake duct can contact the fuel rail and cause a leak, posing a fire hazard.

The commission says around 9,900 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV models between 2014 and 2017 are affected in the recall. Polaris has received 35 report of damaged fuel rails and leaks, but no reports of injuries.

Customers are being urged to contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. The commission says Polaris is also contacting known purchasers of the ATVs directly.

Polaris ATV Recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Vehicle identification number (VIN) location. Image courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Polaris 2017 Sportsman 6X6 570 EPS Sage Green. Image courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Polaris 2016 Sportsman X2 570 EPS Sage Green. Image courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Polaris 2016 Sportsman Touring 570 SP Blue Fire. Image courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Polaris 2015 Sportsman X2 570 EPS Indy Red. Image courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Polaris 2015 Sportsman Touring 570 SP Blue Fire. Image courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Polaris 2014 Sportsman Touring 570 Bright White. Image courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

