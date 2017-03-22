Navy SEAL accused of kidnapping, rape expected to testify

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A locally based Navy SEAL accused of kidnapping and rape is expected to take the stand Wednesday as a court-martial picks back up in Norfolk.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Stephen Varanko III is assigned to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. He is accused of sexually assaulting a Navy sailor in a hotel room in Kentucky.

The first day of the of trial revealed that Chief Varanko and his accuser had a past romantic relationship for several years.

Both sides admitted the relationship happened behind the back of Varanko’s girlfriend at the time, who is now his wife.

The alleged incident reportedly took place during a training mission in 2015. Both stayed in separate hotel rooms at the time.

The female sailor took the stand Tuesday, and testified that in a jealous rage, Varanko held her captive, attacked her and eventually raped her. She claimed this happened after Varanko found out she had been dating another man.

The defense countered that claim, saying Varanko did get jealous and yelled at her the night in question. However, they say Varanko never assaulted the sailor and that the sex was consensual.

Both used text evidence to support their arguments. The sailor’s counsel a text message to her from Varanko that said: “What I did to you – terrifies my existence.”

The defense showed text messages and a video from her after the alleged incident, where she is seen proclaiming her love for him.

If convicted, Varanko faces a lifetime without parole.

Stay with WAVY News 10 and WAVY.com for the latest updates to this story.