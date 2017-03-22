Multi-vehicle crash on Willow Wood Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There was a multi-vehicle accident Thursday evening in a Norfolk neighborhood known to have issues with speedy drivers.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at Willow Wood Drive and Lakewood Drive at 7:09 p.m. Injuries were reported, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Norfolk police say 13 accidents and three hit-and-runs have happened on Willow Wood in just over five years. In that same amount of time, 93 speeding tickets were issued. Between March 6 and March 8, the police department issued 34 speeding tickets.

One neighbor told 10 On Your Side her family doesn’t feel safe in their own home because of the problem.

It’s not clear if speed was a factor in Thursday’s crash. 10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more information.