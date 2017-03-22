McAuliffe announces 50 new jobs for Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday announced that a steel manufacturing company will be building a facility in Chesapeake, creating 50 new jobs.

Atlantic Core Building Products is expected to invest $3 million for the new facility. A location and construction timeline were not announced Wednesday.

A news release from McAuliffe’s office states Atlantic Core creates products including steel framing and finishing for commercial and residential buildings.

McAuliffe stated Wednesday, “With a top-notch workforce and close proximity to the Port of Virginia, the City of Chesapeake is an ideal home for Atlantic Core Building Products.”

McAuliffe’s office says Virginia competed for the project against North Carolina and South Carolina.

Atlantic Core Building Products President Ryan Smith stated, “After considering several ports on the eastern seaboard, we found that Virginia has an excellent workforce, world-class port facilities, strong incentives and an easily accessible, strategic location. From our plant, we can service 40 percent of the U.S. construction market and our export customers in Latin America.”