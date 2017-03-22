Man sentenced to 24 years for dealing drugs from home where kids lived

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced to 24 years and eight months in prison for several drug charges Wednesday.

34-year-old Gregory Tarrell Brown pleaded guilty last week to two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, second offense; failure to provide identity to law enforcement; possession of marijuana, second offense and multiple probation violation charges.

Prosecutors say around 9:45 p.m. on May 21, 2014, officers were dispatched to a home on Hayes Avenue in Virginia Beach for possible drug activity. Police found Brown and several other people outside the home. As officers approached, Brown began to walk away. An officer smelled marijuana and told Brown to stop. He refused, and after a struggle, the officer was able to detain him.

A bystander, Bridget Carriero, tried to intervene and was told multiple times to back away. Police later learned Carriero was Brown’s girlfriend and lived at the home.

Police searched Brown’s pockets and found $716 in cash, a cell phone, keys to the Hayes Avenue home, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and a GPS monitor with an ankle attachment and a dead battery. Brown was on supervised probation at the time and had a 10 p.m. curfew.

Brown refused to provide his name or identify himself to officers. He was later identified through fingerprints.

Narcotics detectives were called to the home and began investigating. In the kitchen, detectives found drug packaging materials, several digital scales with white powder residue, a measuring cup with white powder residue, flatware with white powder residue, a coffee grinder with heroin residue, powdered material used to cut heroin and cocaine, a paper bag full of empty capsules used to package heroin, 17.48 grams of marijuana, 151 capsules of heroin, 26.44 grams of raw heroin, 25.13 grams of black tar heroin, four grams of crack cocaine and more heroin and cocaine packaged in tin foil.

Prosecutors say Brown’s fingerprints were found on the box of one of the digital scales and on the lid to another. In an upstairs bedroom, detectives found marijuana, a smoking device and $1,656. The heroin and cocaine found in the home and on Brown were estimated to be worth $8,250 and $1,200, respectively.

Carriero’s two minor children lived in the home with all of the drugs and paraphernalia.

For her role, Carriero pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a Schedule I or II drug. The charge was ultimately dismissed after she completed drug treatment and community service. She also agreed to cooperate against Brown in his case.

Brown has prior convictions for object sexual penetration, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II drug, two counts of possession of schedule I or II drug, failure to register as a sex offender and providing a false identity to police. These charges were committed while he was on probation.