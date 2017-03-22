Man charged with breaking into, stealing from hotel set to become W&M dorm

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Williamsburg Days Inn and stealing over $200.

On Monday, officers responded to a reported theft at the hotel, which is located in the 900 block of Richmond Road.

Hotel management told police that someone broke into the office on March 14 around 11:15 p.m. and stole at least $200. The staff didn’t notice the missing cash until the next day.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Peter Daniel Bile.

Biles was charged Tuesday with burglary and grand larceny. He’s being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

The Days Inn is slated to become a dorm for upperclassmen at the College of William & Mary.