Governor to announce proposal to ease toll burden for Hampton Roads drivers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Terry McAuliffe will be in Portsmouth Thursday to announce a proposed budget amendment designed to help ease the financial burden of tolling for Hampton Roads drivers.

In October 2016, the governor introduced a tunnel toll relief program — a first of its kind in the nation — which gives qualifying residents a 75-cent refund on tolls after their eighth trip of the month.

McAuliffe will be joined by Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne at Thursday’s announcement.

Both McAuliffe and Layne have been highly critical of the agreement that allows Elizabeth River Crossings to toll the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. Just last week, Layne said in a letter to ERC that he’s disappointed with the way the company is handling tolls.

10 On Your Side has covered countless stories about drivers dealing with billing difficulties and facing thousands of dollars in fines and late charges from ERC.

Thursday’s announcement gets underway at 1 p.m. at Portsmouth City Hall. Stay with WAVY.com for continuing coverage.