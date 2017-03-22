State police ID 1 killed in Southampton County crash

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have identified one of the two people who were killed last week in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 258 outside the City of Franklin.

Police say the crash happened the morning of March 15, when a Ford pickup truck ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire. The accident happened five miles from the North Carolina state line.

Dana Maurice Watford, 47, of Powellsville, North Carolina, was identified as one of the victims in the crash. Police say they are still working on identifying the other person killed.

Emergency responders were able to rescue one of the truck’s three occupants, 64-year-old John Futrell, of Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

Futrell was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with major injuries. State police said following the accident that the two people killed had been “burned beyond recognition.”

